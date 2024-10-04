Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.70 and last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 707255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $6.00 to $5.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $990.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.34.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $72.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvercorp Metals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,619,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,670,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after purchasing an additional 199,916 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,636,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,577,000 after purchasing an additional 110,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 1,218.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,174 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,125,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. 22.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silvercorp Metals

(Get Free Report)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.