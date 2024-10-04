SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Trading Up 9.7% – Here’s What Happened

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$13.84 and last traded at C$13.81. 105,101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 324,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.59.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.46. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.19). SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 40.61%. The firm had revenue of C$99.53 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.8934954 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

