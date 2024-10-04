Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RF&L Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. DBK Financial Counsel LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $77.90 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $78.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.72.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

