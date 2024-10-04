Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Has $3.85 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,348 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.9% of Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. SWP Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,993,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 352.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,710 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 605.7% in the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 144,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after buying an additional 123,713 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 13,160 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $374,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.69 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $62.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.60. The company has a market cap of $86.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.