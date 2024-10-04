Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,685 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 2.5% of Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,588,000. Creekside Partners bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $655,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 592,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,757,000 after purchasing an additional 72,297 shares during the period. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $326,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $29.18 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.74.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1501 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

