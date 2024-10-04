Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 182,067.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,877,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,364,799,000 after acquiring an additional 48,850,448 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $596,614,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $465,659,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter valued at about $203,223,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,945,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,749,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,229 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.35.

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,046.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $122.02 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $112.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

