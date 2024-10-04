Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Pfizer by 6.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 1,154,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,407,000 after buying an additional 74,737 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 9,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 146,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 12.4% during the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 4.8% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 22,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Shares of PFE opened at $28.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $160.65 billion, a PE ratio of -472.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $34.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

