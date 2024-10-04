Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 317,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,537,000 after buying an additional 20,522 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 532,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,401,000 after acquiring an additional 76,914 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 107,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:USB opened at $43.98 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $47.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.45. The firm has a market cap of $68.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.03.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on USB. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.