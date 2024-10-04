Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,330 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 321.0% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 46,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 35,105 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $124.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.10. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $89.69 and a 1-year high of $126.33.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.4387 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.