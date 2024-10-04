Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,332 shares during the quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 524.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 695,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,868,000 after purchasing an additional 584,356 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,881,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,336,000 after buying an additional 290,003 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 556,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,622,000 after acquiring an additional 237,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,294,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $261.50 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $264.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $253.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

