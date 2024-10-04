Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX) Trading 3.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.35 and last traded at $42.35. Approximately 120,484 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 94,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.07.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.60 and a 200 day moving average of $46.15.

Get Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

About Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF

The Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is actively managed to provide a hedge against a sharp increase in long-term interest rates. The fund holds OTC interest rate options, US Treasurys, and US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.