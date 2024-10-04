Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VPOP) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VPOP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.33 and last traded at $5.33. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.
Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33.
