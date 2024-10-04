SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.05 and traded as low as C$12.66. SIR Royalty Income Fund shares last traded at C$12.66, with a volume of 204 shares trading hands.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.05. The company has a market cap of C$106.09 million, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.52.

Get SIR Royalty Income Fund alerts:

SIR Royalty Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. SIR Royalty Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.