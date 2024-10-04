Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SIRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sirius XM from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.50 to $32.50 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Sirius XM from $32.50 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Sirius XM from $2.80 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.27.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SIRI

Sirius XM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $23.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $89.16 billion, a PE ratio of 70.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.07. Sirius XM has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $57.80.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a net margin of 14.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 144,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $4,573,246.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,126,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 169.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 289,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 182,197 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth about $3,041,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth approximately $12,858,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 12.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 844,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 91,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 37.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 282,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 76,552 shares during the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sirius XM

(Get Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.