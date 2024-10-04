Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 30th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber expects that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.78.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SKWD opened at $42.00 on Thursday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $42.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.60.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.70 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 17.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKWD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $10,371,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $50,632,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 46,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 261,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Katharine Terry sold 1,653 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $60,946.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,516.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

