Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday. The company traded as high as $42.92 and last traded at $42.92, with a volume of 21006 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.49. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.60.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $279.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, Director Katharine Terry sold 1,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $60,946.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,516.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 24.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group



Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

