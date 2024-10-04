Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 253.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 107,589 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.09% of Skyworks Solutions worth $15,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,401,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,101,619,000 after acquiring an additional 745,374 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 38.8% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,518,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $481,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,964 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,090,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $435,943,000 after purchasing an additional 661,144 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $370,768,000 after buying an additional 1,233,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,746,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $308,724,000 after buying an additional 64,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $96.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.73 and a 200-day moving average of $102.53. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. The business had revenue of $905.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.41 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Skyworks Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $54,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $54,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $950,462.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,589.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,068 shares of company stock worth $1,252,490. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

