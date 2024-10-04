SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Stock Price Down 2% – Here’s Why

SMA Solar Technology AG (ETR:S92 – Get Free Report) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €17.68 ($19.64) and last traded at €17.87 ($19.86). Approximately 206,079 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 110,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.24 ($20.27).

SMA Solar Technology Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €20.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is €35.92. The company has a market capitalization of $598.92 million, a PE ratio of 3.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.62, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

