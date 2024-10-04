Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,063.17 ($14.22) and traded as high as GBX 1,167.90 ($15.62). Smith & Nephew shares last traded at GBX 1,163 ($15.56), with a volume of 2,804,660 shares traded.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a £145 ($193.95) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,956.20 ($52.92).
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1%. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is 11,538.46%.
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.
