Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 257.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,960 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNN. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 9,735.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 1,894.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Smith & Nephew Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SNN opened at $30.11 on Friday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $31.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.52 and a 200-day moving average of $27.29.

Smith & Nephew Profile

(Free Report)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.