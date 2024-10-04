Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.75. 2,963 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 20,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Snail Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88.

Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.12). Snail had a negative return on equity of 141.25% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $21.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Snail, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snail Company Profile

Snail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. Snail, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

