Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.13 and traded as low as $1.11. Socket Mobile shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 1,668 shares traded.

Socket Mobile Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13.

Get Socket Mobile alerts:

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 8.93%.

Socket Mobile Company Profile

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its products and solutions are integrated into mobile applications for applications in the areas of point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing and quality control processes, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Socket Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Socket Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.