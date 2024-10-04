Softchoice Co. (TSE:SFTC) Receives C$22.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Softchoice Co. (TSE:SFTC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$22.00.

SFTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Softchoice from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Softchoice from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ATB Capital upgraded shares of Softchoice from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Softchoice Stock Up 3.8 %

About Softchoice

Shares of Softchoice stock opened at C$19.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of -0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.18. Softchoice has a fifty-two week low of C$14.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.46.

Softchoice Corporation designs, procures, implements, and manages information technology (IT) solutions in Canada and the United States. The company offers cloud and data center solutions, such as data center and application modernization; collaboration and digital workplace solutions comprising secure access, and adoption and change management; IT asset management solutions, including software and hardware asset management solutions, and IT procurement services; network and security support solutions.

