Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) versus Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX) Head to Head Survey

Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX – Get Free Report) and Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Adit EdTech Acquisition and Sohu.com”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adit EdTech Acquisition $19.62 million 2.44 -$18.66 million N/A N/A Sohu.com $600.67 million 0.93 -$30.38 million ($1.12) -15.06

Adit EdTech Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sohu.com.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A N/A -41.90% Sohu.com -9.00% -7.34% -4.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Adit EdTech Acquisition and Sohu.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Adit EdTech Acquisition and Sohu.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adit EdTech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Sohu.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Adit EdTech Acquisition has a beta of -0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sohu.com has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.0% of Sohu.com shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Sohu.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sohu.com beats Adit EdTech Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adit EdTech Acquisition

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Adit Edtech Sponsor, LLC.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC. It also operates Focus (www.focus.cn), which provides online real estate information and services; and 17173.com website, which provides news, electronic forums, online videos, and other online game information services to game players, as well as offers mobile game distribution services. In addition, the company offers interactive online games for PCs and mobile devices. Further, it provides paid subscription and interactive broadcasting services. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

