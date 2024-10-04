Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.05 and traded as low as $17.61. Solitron Devices shares last traded at $17.61, with a volume of 1,353 shares.

Solitron Devices Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.18.

Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.97 million during the quarter.

Solitron Devices Company Profile

Solitron Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solid-state semiconductor components and related devices primarily for the military and aerospace markets. The company offers various bipolar and metal oxide semiconductor (MOS) power transistors, power and control hybrids, junction and power MOS field effect transistors, field effect transistors, and other related products.

