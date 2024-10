SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUNW) Trading Down 1.1% – What’s Next?

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 5,649 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 158,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average is $2.12.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Further Reading

