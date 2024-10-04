Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Downgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$20.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s current price.
Source Energy Services Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of TSE:SHLE traded down C$0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$12.00. 18,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,420. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.18, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of C$162.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.86. Source Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$5.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.45.
About Source Energy Services
