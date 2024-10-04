Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 745 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,313,570 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.28. The company has a market capitalization of $120.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

