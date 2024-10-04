Sowell Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 19.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,088 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,207 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 0.7% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $14,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.1% in the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 670 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth approximately $393,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 39.0% in the third quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 585 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Private Client Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 87.1% in the third quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.55, for a total value of $523,587.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,308,262.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 150 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.49, for a total transaction of $75,073.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,254,449.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.55, for a total transaction of $523,587.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,308,262.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,228 shares of company stock valued at $158,005,260 in the last three months. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META traded up $11.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $593.84. 9,641,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,500,108. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.40 and a 1 year high of $594.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $524.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $501.92.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on META. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $522.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.