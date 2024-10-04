Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $19,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 40,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Vance Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.97. The company had a trading volume of 163,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.91 and its 200 day moving average is $58.32. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.39 and a twelve month high of $62.22.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

