Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $15.94 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,558 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Presilium Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 131,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,329,000 after buying an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 85,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,815,000 after buying an additional 10,877 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

VUG stock traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $382.18. 562,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,785. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $369.56 and its 200-day moving average is $360.51. The company has a market cap of $131.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

