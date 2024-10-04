Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $29.88 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,816 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 1.4% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $29,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. City State Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:QUAL traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $178.36. 802,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.81. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

