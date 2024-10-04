Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 701,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,852 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $18,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFAX. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,647,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,438,000 after purchasing an additional 142,853 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,732,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,826,000 after acquiring an additional 211,845 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,673,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,797,000 after buying an additional 157,381 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 3,390,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,185,000 after purchasing an additional 366,752 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,980,000.

Shares of DFAX stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.94. 312,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.75. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $27.33.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

