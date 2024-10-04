Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 10,775 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,775 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 46,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,621,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 19,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 28,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IVV stock traded up $3.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $574.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,812,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,287,836. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $577.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $556.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $540.67. The company has a market capitalization of $495.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

