Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 4,666 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,666 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.7% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $14,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,543,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,846,569,000 after buying an additional 1,269,495 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,161,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,249,607,000 after buying an additional 2,676,652 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,312,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,640,756,000 after buying an additional 4,080,716 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,235,972,000 after buying an additional 5,330,887 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,308,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,719,296,000 after buying an additional 5,235,607 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.18.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.6 %

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.59. The stock had a trading volume of 13,329,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,826,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $491.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $125.19.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

