Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 7,300 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 388,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $25,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 52,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,406,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,753. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $65.52. The company has a market cap of $77.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.16.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.