Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Trading Up 25% – Here’s Why

Sparta Capital Ltd. (CVE:SAY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 25% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 193,998 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 133,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$6.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.65.

About Sparta Capital

Sparta Capital Ltd. provides environment, energy, and innovation services in Canada. The company collects e-waste materials to recycle, as well upcycling waste into new material. It also provides a complimentary suite of technologies to analyze and assist clients in receiving value from wasted sources of energy within existing power systems, such as peak power mitigation systems through energy storage technology, power-factor and harmonic mitigation, LED lighting retrofits, photoluminescent safety products, and internet of things monitoring systems.

