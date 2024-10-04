SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stake Cut by Delta Financial Group Inc.

Delta Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $419.98 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $323.21 and a 1-year high of $426.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $409.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $397.60.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

