SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 705,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,516 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $19,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000.

CWI opened at $30.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average is $28.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $30.93.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

