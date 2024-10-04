SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 32,019 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 42,968 shares.The stock last traded at $79.25 and had previously closed at $79.12.
SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.76.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,779,000. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1,196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 96,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after buying an additional 88,837 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 101,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 60,180 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 446,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,848,000 after purchasing an additional 37,810 shares during the period. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 24,210 shares in the last quarter.
About SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF
The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.