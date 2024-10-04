SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,203,765 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 3,284,720 shares.The stock last traded at $23.84 and had previously closed at $23.84.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rogco LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $3,124,000. Hilltop Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 659,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,326,000 after purchasing an additional 129,795 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 272,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 80,943 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 690,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,032,000 after purchasing an additional 28,685 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 100,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 24,565 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

