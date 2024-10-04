SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 17,841,342 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 694% from the previous session’s volume of 2,246,422 shares.The stock last traded at $30.05 and had previously closed at $30.14.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average of $29.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPSB. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

