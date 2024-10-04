SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Holdings Raised by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1,701.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 33,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 31,432 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $532,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 272,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,023,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $54.13 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $55.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.08.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

