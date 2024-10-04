SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Breakwater Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

SPYG stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $82.84. 1,116,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307,704. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $56.78 and a twelve month high of $84.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.50 and a 200-day moving average of $77.21. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

