SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Holdings Decreased by LifePlan Financial LLC

LifePlan Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of LifePlan Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. LifePlan Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $793,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 498,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,316,000 after buying an additional 21,487 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 85,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 158,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. American Trust now owns 43,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $81.92 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.78 and a 1 year high of $84.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

