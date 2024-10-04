SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Holdings Reduced by McNaughton Wealth Management LLC

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,038 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 6.4% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $13,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,048,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,804,000 after buying an additional 2,013,457 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,065,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,827,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706,045 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,407,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,273,000 after buying an additional 257,647 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,606,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,200,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,441,000 after buying an additional 313,466 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.84. 1,117,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307,704. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.21. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $56.78 and a 1-year high of $84.16.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

