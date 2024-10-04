SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Holdings Raised by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 35.5% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $78.43 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $80.09. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.95.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

