SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Holdings Raised by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,422 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $389,000. Balanced Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 301,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,445 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 227,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 122,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $91.15 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.64 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.58 and a 200-day moving average of $87.71.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.