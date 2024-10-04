SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Holdings Cut by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $140.55 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $142.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.03. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

