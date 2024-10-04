SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $57.22 and last traded at $57.22, with a volume of 99044 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.48.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.99. The company has a market capitalization of $800.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 598.5% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

